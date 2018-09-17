The University of Zululand is reeling after a fatal stabbing incident between two roommates led to a violent mob-justice incident.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Thembeka Mbele said two students attacked one another on the main campus at Unizulu‚ in northern KwaZulu-Natal‚ on Sunday.

“Two students had an argument. At this stage we are not sure what it was about. One of them produced a knife and stabbed the other repeatedly‚ and actually tried to cut his throat. He died at the scene‚” she said.