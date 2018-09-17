South Africa

Mob attacks alleged knifeman after fatal stabbing of his Unizulu roommate

17 September 2018 - 10:28 By Jeff Wicks
The University of Zululand. File photo.
The University of Zululand. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/City Press/Khaya Ngwenya

The University of Zululand is reeling after a fatal stabbing incident between two roommates led to a violent mob-justice incident.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Thembeka Mbele said two students attacked one another on the main campus at Unizulu‚ in northern KwaZulu-Natal‚ on Sunday.

“Two students had an argument. At this stage we are not sure what it was about. One of them produced a knife and stabbed the other repeatedly‚ and actually tried to cut his throat. He died at the scene‚” she said.

“After that the students got angry‚ mobilised and attacked the suspect. He was rescued by the security [at the university] and the police‚” she added.

Mbele said the student was gravely injured by the mob and remained in a serious condition in hospital‚ under police guard.

He is expected to be charged with murder.

This is a developing story.

