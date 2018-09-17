One yell of a guy: Parkrun marshal a sudden star
17 September 2018 - 09:00
Pascal Simba, a part-time Unisa lecturer and PhD student in chemical engineering, never imagined he would celebrate his 46th birthday by being a social media star.
But thanks to a viral video of him clapping and cheering strangers at the Roodepoort Parkrun, he has found sudden fame.
But the man who can be heard shouting “This is your red carpet!” is quite humbled by the whole thing.
