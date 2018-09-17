South Africa

Police shoot at hijacker‚ allegedly hit innocent bystander

17 September 2018 - 15:11 By Aron Hyman
An innocent bystander was allegedly shot by police in Cape Town when they attempted to stop an alleged hijacker.
An innocent bystander was allegedly shot by police in Cape Town when they attempted to stop an alleged hijacker.
Image: Supplied by Waalid Dirk

An innocent bystander was allegedly shot by police in Cape Town when they attempted to stop an alleged hijacker.

A witness who arrived on the scene where a stolen BMW crashed into a bakkie as it attempted to flee from police in Cape Town on Monday said that the bystander was rushed to hospital.

The BMW is believed to have been stolen and was being chased by police who had radioed for backup.

Police then set up a roadblock in Kromboom Road.

An innocent bystander was allegedly shot by police in Cape Town when they attempted to stop an alleged hijacker.
An innocent bystander was allegedly shot by police in Cape Town when they attempted to stop an alleged hijacker.
Image: Supplied by Waalid Dirk

"When the robber saw the police he reversed into a white bakkie and the BMW turned over‚" said the witness.

He said that when he arrived‚ other bystanders said that the police had fired two shots at the fleeing suspect as he reversed into the bakkie but that one of the bullets hit a man who was trying to get into his bakkie.

He said that police apprehended at least one suspect whose hands were bound behind his back and who was lying in the road.

Police have yet to respond to requests for comment. City of Cape Town metro police referred questions regarding the incident to the police.

READ MORE:

Robbers make two silly mistakes - hijack a cop‚ then stop for beer

A Kuruman crime intelligence policeman was attacked in the early hours of Sunday morning by a gang wanting to go on a joyride. But he overpowered one ...
News
1 day ago

Knobkierie-wielding man hijacks pair mid-coitus in a car

A couple's making out in a car turned into a nightmare when they were hijacked mid-coitus.
News
3 days ago

Hijack victims locked in freezing refrigerator truck

A truck driver and his two assistants were rescued by police from freezing to death inside their abandoned refrigerator truck following a hijacking ...
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. US and Russia battle it out in Macedonian referendum World
  2. Melting permafrost threatens Paris climate rescue plan Sci-Tech
  3. Sri Lankan president tells diplomats to pick up phone or pack up World
  4. 'Strip officials of judicial privileges to fight corruption' World
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Meet Pascal Simba - Roodepoort’s favourite Parkrun cheerleader
‘I have never plotted against Ramaphosa’ - Ace Magashule denies plot allegations
X