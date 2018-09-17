Police shoot at hijacker‚ allegedly hit innocent bystander

An innocent bystander was allegedly shot by police in Cape Town when they attempted to stop an alleged hijacker.

A witness who arrived on the scene where a stolen BMW crashed into a bakkie as it attempted to flee from police in Cape Town on Monday said that the bystander was rushed to hospital.

The BMW is believed to have been stolen and was being chased by police who had radioed for backup.

Police then set up a roadblock in Kromboom Road.