Police shoot at hijacker‚ allegedly hit innocent bystander
An innocent bystander was allegedly shot by police in Cape Town when they attempted to stop an alleged hijacker.
A witness who arrived on the scene where a stolen BMW crashed into a bakkie as it attempted to flee from police in Cape Town on Monday said that the bystander was rushed to hospital.
The BMW is believed to have been stolen and was being chased by police who had radioed for backup.
Police then set up a roadblock in Kromboom Road.
"When the robber saw the police he reversed into a white bakkie and the BMW turned over‚" said the witness.
He said that when he arrived‚ other bystanders said that the police had fired two shots at the fleeing suspect as he reversed into the bakkie but that one of the bullets hit a man who was trying to get into his bakkie.
He said that police apprehended at least one suspect whose hands were bound behind his back and who was lying in the road.
Police have yet to respond to requests for comment. City of Cape Town metro police referred questions regarding the incident to the police.