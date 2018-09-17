South Africa

Sentencing postponed in Parktown Boys assault case

17 September 2018 - 10:54 By Prega Govender
Former Parktown boys assistant water polo coach Colin Rex hides his face after leaving the high court sitting at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court, South of Johannesburg.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

Sentencing proceedings in the case involving the former assistant water polo coach of Parktown Boys High School has been postponed to Thursday because a report from the probation officer was not yet available.

Collan Rex‚ 22‚ was found guilty of 144 counts of sexual assault and a further 12 counts of common assault on Friday. The crimes were perpetrated against pupils of the school.

The case has been heard in the High Court sitting at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court in Katlehong‚ east of Johannesburg.

Rex ducked photographers as he left court.

A man who is a close friend of Rex's family said he was relieved about the judgment. 

