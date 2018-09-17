Standard Bank’s head of compliance Ian Sinton says one of the bank’s chief executives was summoned to Luthuli House to explain its decision to terminate Gupta-linked bank accounts.

Testifying at the commission of inquiry into state capture on Monday‚ Sinton said the bank thought it would be “disrespectful” to decline an invitation from the ANC.

“We have a policy which we apply both in South Africa and all our jurisdictions that we constructively engage with all relevant stakeholders and government. We also at the time discussed the invitation and our view was that it was the governing party of the day and it would be disrespectful to decline‚” he said.

Sinton said Oakbay CEO Nazeem Howa told him that he had asked members of the ANC to intervene on the company’s behalf after several Gupta-linked bank accounts were closed due to suspicious transactions.

The invitation came after the bank terminated Gupta-linked accounts in 2016.