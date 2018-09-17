Testimony by Standard Bank’s head of compliance Ian Sinton to the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture on Monday revealed some startling details of two meetings the bank had — first with senior ANC officials and then with an inter-ministerial committee.

The meetings were called to try to persuade the bank to reverse its decision to close Gupta-linked bank accounts in 2016.

In the first meeting at the ANC’s headquarters, Luthuli House‚ then ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe‚ deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte and economic subcommittee chairman Enoch Godongwana asked the bank if they were part of a “white monopoly capital” campaign to destroy black business.

In a subsequent meeting attended by Sinton‚ then labour minister Mildred Oliphant‚ Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala and Gupta associate Mzwanele Manyi‚ then mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane made several threats to the bank‚ including warning them that government would take way their banking licence if they did not reverse their decision to close the bank accounts.

Zwane said the inter-ministerial committee (IMC) was formed by cabinet at the instruction of former president Jacob Zuma.

We take you inside these meetings: