Student stabbed to death at university campus party

17 September 2018 - 12:07 By Suthentira Govender
A man was arrested and a case of murder was opened at Westville police station.
A Saturday afternoon campus party at the University of KwaZulu-Natal ended in bloodshed and death.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesman Colonel Thembeka Mbele said a commotion broke out at the Westville campus party at around 4.30pm.

“Three unknown suspects fatally stabbed a 22-year-old student and they fled. He sustained multiple stab wounds on the upper body.”

Mbele said a 20-year-old man was arrested and a case of murder was opened at Westville police station.

The man was expected to appear in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

