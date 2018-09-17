Student stabbed to death at university campus party
17 September 2018 - 12:07
A Saturday afternoon campus party at the University of KwaZulu-Natal ended in bloodshed and death.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesman Colonel Thembeka Mbele said a commotion broke out at the Westville campus party at around 4.30pm.
“Three unknown suspects fatally stabbed a 22-year-old student and they fled. He sustained multiple stab wounds on the upper body.”
Mbele said a 20-year-old man was arrested and a case of murder was opened at Westville police station.
The man was expected to appear in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Monday.