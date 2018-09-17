The University of Zululand on Monday launched an independent investigation into a fatal stabbing incident between roommates‚ which subsequently led to a violent mob-justice attack.

“The university extends its deepest sympathies to the student’s family and friends‚ as well as the university community‚ for the tragic loss of young life‚” said university spokesperson Gcina Nhleko-Mdluli.

The incident‚ which took place on Sunday following an unknown argument between first-year students‚ was condemned by the university.

“The university abhors violence as a way of resolving conflict of any sort. It is especially opposed to the use of force and violence on campuses as a way of resolving problems‚” said Nhleko-Mdluli‚ adding that the incident was a violation of the constitutional right to the sanctity of human life.