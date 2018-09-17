Cape Town police are investigating a case of murder after a 72-year-old man was shot dead while walking to fetch medication for his wife in Hanover Park.

The victim‚ subsequently identified as Lesley Paulse‚ died of gunshot wounds to his chest while he was walking along Halman Walk flanked by blocks of flats on Friday.

Western Cape police‚ who gave the age of the victim as 72‚ said on Monday that no arrests had been made.

The Daily Voice newspaper reported that Paulse was on his way to a day hospital to fetch blood pressure medication for his wife of 46 years when he was shot.

Hanover Park is a known hotspot for violence between various gangs.