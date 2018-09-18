Two KwaZulu-Natal men have been bust with 22‚200 capsules of heroin‚ 2‚826 pieces of rock cocaine and 505 mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R1.3 million.

Kirshorlall Hambapesad‚ 45‚ and Lucas Mashaba‚ 21‚ appeared in the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court on Monday for drug dealing after being arrested on Golden Poppy Street in Crossmoor for drug dealing on Sunday. They were arrested after an operation conducted by the Provincial Organised Crime Unit‚ Provincial Drug Unit and Umlazi K9 following an intensive investigation that took almost two weeks to conclude.

After all the evidence was gathered‚ police pounced on the suspects‚ who were found in a building used to manufacture and package drugs. The two suspects were remanded in custody until Wednesday for a formal bail application.

Police spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said the arrest of the two men bodes well for the fight against drug-related crimes in the province.

“Police in the province have vowed not to take their foot off initiatives aimed at eradicating the drug scourge in KwaZulu-Natal‚” Zwane said.