The Alexandra Magistrate's Court was packed to the rafters on Tuesday when members of the community turned out in big numbers to catch a glimpse of the two women who locked up their children in a house which later caught fire‚ killing their four children.

Bongiwe Ngubeni‚ 31‚ and Nelisiwe Fihlani‚ 28‚ face charges of culpable homicide‚ child abuse‚ child neglect and deliberate neglect of a child.

Nokulunga Bhengu‚ who is related to the two women‚ burst into tears when magistrate Satya Prinsloo postponed their bail application to Friday next week.

Gauteng social development MEC Nandi Mayathula-Khoza said the children will be buried on Saturday‚ adding that the accused would need to apply for permission from the authorities to attend their funerals. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday at a local school.

"We went to the home of the four children and it was a sad situation‚" Mayathula-Khoza said. "The 14-year-old who [managed to] escape [when the house caught fire] will be supported. He will be provided with a uniform because his old one was burnt‚ food and counselling."