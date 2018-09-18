Western Cape police took flak on Tuesday after private investigators secured the release of kidnapped businessman Liyaqat Parker.

To add insult to injury‚ TimesLIVE understands that alleged extortionist Nafiz Modack was involved in securing the release of Parker in Kuils River‚ in the northern suburbs of Cape Town‚ late on Monday.

Modack refused to comment on his involvement‚ saying only that he was “glad [Parker] was OK and safe with his family”.

Community safety MEC Dan Plato said the 65-year-old’s release was the result of “large sums of extortion money” being paid by the family.

“This raises serious questions on SAPS’s role in combating and prevention of kidnappings in the province involving prominent business people‚” he said.

The public relations consultant hired by the Parker family‚ Kaz Henderson‚ denied that a ransom was paid and said claims that Modack was involved in Parker's release were “simply not true”.

It was also suggested by a source that a suspect was apprehended this week but Henderson denied this.