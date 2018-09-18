Being able to grow and smoke dagga at home is raising all sorts of questions‚ such as how to determine how intoxicated a smoker is behind the wheel.

Tuesday’s ruling by the Constitutional Court is raising concerns around regulation and control that need to be addressed to ensure the safety of users and non-users – especially when it comes to road safety.

Laws and limits exist for driving under the influence of alcohol but‚ as tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) - the principal psychoactive constituent of marijuana – remains in a user’s system for much longer than alcohol does‚ it makes it difficult to establish limits and laws around marijuana use.

Rhys Evans‚ director at ALCO-Safe‚ which supplies drug and alcohol testing equipment‚ said in a statement on Tuesday that regulations‚ limits and testing requirements would be needed.

Section 65 of the National Road Traffic Act states that‚ “No person may drive a vehicle or occupy the driver’s seat of a motor vehicle of which the engine is running on a public road while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drug having narcotic effect”.