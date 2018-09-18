Fake hijacking claim lands Durban man in hot water

A Durban man has been charged with defeating the ends of justice‚ after allegedly concocting a story that he had been hijacked along the swanky Umhlanga Rocks Drive.

Wiseman Nxumalo‚ 32‚ appeared briefly in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday and is set to return to court on September 25.

“Nxumalo reported a hijacking to police where he alleged that he was hijacked of his Toyota Tazz vehicle along Umhlanga Rocks Drive earlier this month‚” said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane.

“He alleged that he was approached by three armed men who robbed him of his vehicle. A case of hijacking was opened at the Durban North police station. Detectives began their investigation in earnest and the victim was questioned thoroughly with regards to the incident.”

But discrepancies in his story made police suspicious.

“He was confronted with regards to the discrepancies and was charged for defeating the ends of justice‚” said Zwane.

He said police noted with “great concern that there are still too many people who report false cases at our police stations.”

“Our police resources are wasted when police respond and investigate these false cases. This has resulted in investigating officers adopting a firm stance against this type of behaviour‚” said Zwane.

Last month three men were arrested for defeating the ends of justice after they also allegedly made up a story about being hijacked by a hitchhiker on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast.