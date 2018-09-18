A rare green-brown frog has been released into the marshlands of KwaZulu-Natal as environmental authorities hope the little amphibians can make a comeback.

The Pickersgill’s reed frog‚ the environmental affairs department said on Monday‚ was found in coastal wetland habitats of KwaZulu-Natal‚ but that its natural areas were mostly commercially-owned land.

The frog is listed on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red Data List and by South Africa’s Threatened or Protected Species (TOPS) Regulations as endangered. The species is KZN’s only amphibian species with this status.

“Without concerted pro-active conservation intervention it is highly likely that the species will become extinct‚” the department’s Albi Modise said.

But now the department – along with Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife and the Johannesburg Zoo – are hoping the species can make a comeback. On Monday they released 200 captive-bred engangered Pickersgill’s reed frogs at the Mount Moreland and Prospecton areas in the northern and southern areas of Durban‚ respectively.