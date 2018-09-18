South Africa

Gauteng sizzles‚ Cape Town drizzles

18 September 2018 - 09:51 By Timeslive
Johannesburg will reach a high of 32˚C on Tuesday.
Image: 123RF/Alexander Sorokopud

“A heat wave with persistently high temperatures is expected in Gauteng‚ eastern parts of Mpumalanga and most parts of Limpopo until Wednesday‚ persisting over the Western Bushveld of Limpopo until Thursday‚” the South African Weather Service travellers’ forecast said on Tuesday.

Hot‚ humid and uncomfortable weather is expected across the Lowveld of Mpumalanga and Limpopo until Wednesday.

Johannesburg will reach a high of 32˚C on Tuesday‚ while elsewhere temperatures will soar to 36˚C in Mahikeng and 40˚C in Thohoyandou. Bloemfontein will be a sunny 29˚C‚ Port Elizabeth cooler at 21˚C and Durban 25˚C.

Cape Town – where rains have helped average dam levels reach 70% – will be cloudy with a high of 15˚C.

Johannesburg residents were advised to stay well hydrated‚ along with their pets. 

