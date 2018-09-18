Hot‚ humid and uncomfortable weather is expected across the Lowveld of Mpumalanga and Limpopo until Wednesday.

Johannesburg will reach a high of 32˚C on Tuesday‚ while elsewhere temperatures will soar to 36˚C in Mahikeng and 40˚C in Thohoyandou. Bloemfontein will be a sunny 29˚C‚ Port Elizabeth cooler at 21˚C and Durban 25˚C.

Cape Town – where rains have helped average dam levels reach 70% – will be cloudy with a high of 15˚C.

Johannesburg residents were advised to stay well hydrated‚ along with their pets.