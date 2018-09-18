Gauteng sizzles‚ Cape Town drizzles
“A heat wave with persistently high temperatures is expected in Gauteng‚ eastern parts of Mpumalanga and most parts of Limpopo until Wednesday‚ persisting over the Western Bushveld of Limpopo until Thursday‚” the South African Weather Service travellers’ forecast said on Tuesday.
9am in Joburg....what's up with this? And it's supposed to be freezing in Cape Town #heatwave pic.twitter.com/kdGgTVWj4z— I'm a South African (@StaffordMB) September 18, 2018
Hot‚ humid and uncomfortable weather is expected across the Lowveld of Mpumalanga and Limpopo until Wednesday.
Johannesburg will reach a high of 32˚C on Tuesday‚ while elsewhere temperatures will soar to 36˚C in Mahikeng and 40˚C in Thohoyandou. Bloemfontein will be a sunny 29˚C‚ Port Elizabeth cooler at 21˚C and Durban 25˚C.
Cape Town – where rains have helped average dam levels reach 70% – will be cloudy with a high of 15˚C.
Johannesburg residents were advised to stay well hydrated‚ along with their pets.
Please be vigilant about the heatwave hitting Gauteng during this week. Temperatures can reach a high of up to 33°. Keep your pet hydrated and watch out for signs of heatstroke. Please contact Germiston Vet 011 902 3507 or Sunnyridge Vet 011 828 4751 for any emergencies. pic.twitter.com/pWT3xzaHEo— GermistonVet (@GermistonVet) September 18, 2018