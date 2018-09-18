Giraffe cow that attacked Hoedspruit mother and son relocates‚ but calf dies
The giraffe cow that seriously injured a mother and son at the Blyde Wildlife Estate in Limpopo was relocated on Tuesday but her two-month-old calf did not survive.
Dr Katy Williams‚ 35‚ and three-year-old Finn‚ were injured when they were attacked by the female giraffe at the estate – where they live - outside Hoedspruit on September 3. The mother and son survived but were taken to hospital in a critical condition and underwent surgery.
The family’s lawyer‚ Marina Botha from Botha & Lovegrove Incorporated‚ said on Friday that Williams' recovery was going well and her condition was improving daily.
“She understands that it will take time to recover fully‚ but she has a positive attitude and she is surprising doctors with her rapid progress. She is communicating by writing words and sentences on paper‚ and she has written to … thank everyone for their overwhelming support so far on her behalf.”
Finn remained sedated but was beginning to wake up. As his sedatives are reduced and he begins to regain consciousness‚ his medical team expected to further gauge the severity of his injuries.
The giraffe cow was relocated to another reserve early on Tuesday.
“It is with the utmost sadness that we have to break the news that the two-month-old calf unfortunately did not survive‚” said the directors of the board of the estate.
Estate manager Riaan Cilliers said: “We are all devastated by this very sad news.”
Dr Sam Williams said earlier that he regarded the attack as a tragic incident‚ an unfortunate act of nature where the giraffe saw his wife and son as a threat to her calf.