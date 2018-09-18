The giraffe cow that seriously injured a mother and son at the Blyde Wildlife Estate in Limpopo was relocated on Tuesday but her two-month-old calf did not survive.

Dr Katy Williams‚ 35‚ and three-year-old Finn‚ were injured when they were attacked by the female giraffe at the estate – where they live - outside Hoedspruit on September 3. The mother and son survived but were taken to hospital in a critical condition and underwent surgery.

The family’s lawyer‚ Marina Botha from Botha & Lovegrove Incorporated‚ said on Friday that Williams' recovery was going well and her condition was improving daily.

“She understands that it will take time to recover fully‚ but she has a positive attitude and she is surprising doctors with her rapid progress. She is communicating by writing words and sentences on paper‚ and she has written to … thank everyone for their overwhelming support so far on her behalf.”