Huh? Cell giant claims SA data is cheap

Vodacom has demanded access to the Competition Commission’s “current market research” into data in other African countries being cheaper than in South Africa, saying it was unfair to compare.

The telecommunications giant insists that the country “offers one of the best ‘value for money’ in relation to mobile data services”.

The commission and the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) are investigating the price of data with the aim of bringing costs down and making it more affordable for the poor.