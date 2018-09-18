IN FULL: This is how the ConCourt decided you can smoke dagga at home

The High Court’s order of constitutional invalidity was then referred to the Constitutional Court for confirmation as required by the Constitution. The state applied for leave to appeal against the order of the High Court and opposed its confirmation. Mr Prince and his co-applicants in the High Court applied for leave to cross-appeal against the High Court’s failure to conclude that the statutory provisions also infringed the other rights they had relied upon which are entrenched in the Constitution. They also sought leave to cross-appeal against the High Court’s decision to confine its order to the use or possession or purchase or cultivation of cannabis in a private dwelling. However, they contended that, if the High Court was right to confine its order of invalidity to the infringement of the right to privacy, it should not have confined this to a home or private dwelling because the right to privacy extends beyond the boundaries of a home.

In a unanimous judgment written by Zondo ACJ, as he then was, the Constitutional Court declared that—

(a) section 4(b) of the Drugs Act was unconstitutional and, therefore, invalid to the extent that it prohibits the use or possession of cannabis by an adult in private for that adult’s personal consumption in private;

(b) section 5(b) of the Drugs Act was constitutionally invalid to the extent that it prohibits the cultivation of cannabis by an adult in a private place for that adult’s personal consumption in private; and

(c) section 22A(9)(a)(i) of the Medicines Act was constitutionally invalid to the extent that it renders the use or possession of cannabis by an adult in private for that adult’s personal consumption in private a criminal offence.

The Constitutional Court held these statutory provisions to be constitutionally invalid to the extent indicated because they infringed the right to privacy entrenched in section 14 of the Constitution. The Constitutional Court dispensed with the High Court’s limitation of its order to the use, cultivation or possession of cannabis “at home or in a private dwelling”. It held that the right to privacy is extends beyond the boundaries of a home.

The effect of the judgment is two-fold: (a) it decriminalises the use or possession of cannabis by an adult in private for that adult person’s personal consumption in private; and (b) it decriminalises the cultivation of cannabis by an adult in a private place for that adult’s personal consumption in private. However, the use or possession of cannabis by a child anywhere, or by an adult in public, is not decriminalised.

The Constitutional Court suspended its order of invalidity for a period of 24 months to give Parliament an opportunity to correct the constitutional defects in the two Acts. However, in order to ensure that people who fall into the same category as Mr Prince and his co-applicants receive effective relief, Zondo ACJ granted interim relief by way of a reading-in of the two Acts to ensure that, during the period of suspension of invalidity, it would not be a criminal offence for an adult person:

(a) to use or be in possession of cannabis in private for his or her personal consumption in private; and

(b) to cultivate cannabis in a private place for his or her personal consumption in private.

Zondo ACJ took the view that it should be left to Parliament to decide on the quantity of cannabis that an adult person may use, possess or cultivate in order for it to amount to “personal use”. He was of the view that the Court would infringe the doctrine of separation of powers if it determined the amount itself.

As to how a police officer would know whether the amount of cannabis in the possession of an adult is or is not for that adult person’s personal consumption, the Court held that a police officer would have to consider all the circumstances including the quantity of cannabis found in an adult person’s possession. If the police officer, on reasonable grounds, suspects that the person concerned is in possession of that cannabis for dealing and not for personal consumption, the officer may arrest the person, but a court will ultimately decide whether the person was in possession of cannabis with the intent to deal, or for their own personal consumption.

In the end the appeal by the state was dismissed and the Constitutional Court confirmed the order of the High Court in so far as is reflected above.