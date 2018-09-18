South Africa

IN PICS | High time for dagga smokers as court legalises private use of marijuana

18 September 2018 - 13:37 By timeslive

There were scenes of jubilation as the Constitutional Court on Tuesday decriminalised adults smoking dagga at home and growing enough marijuana for personal consumption. 

The Constitutional Court, in Johannesburg, confirmed the 2017 Western Cape high court judgment by Judge Dennis Davis that found a ban on the use of dagga at home was against the constitutional right to privacy.

Smoking dagga in public and dealing is still illegal.

The Constitutional Court has ruled in favour of the private use of dagga on September 18 2018.

READ MORE:

Light it up! Mzansi reacts to dagga being legal at home

People across the country have flooded Twitter with comments about dagga being legal to smoke at home.
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

Dagga ruling hailed by cannabis dispensary

"Africa's first medicinal cannabis dispensary" is expecting to see more patients following the Constitutional Court's ruling on dagga.
News
2 hours ago

The highest court has spoken: You are allowed to smoke - and grow - dagga at home

The Constitutional Court has found that the ban on the private use and cultivation of dagga at a private home is unconstitutional.
News
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. Stabbed NW teacher was ‘a talented young educator’: Motshekga South Africa
  2. Mnangagwa delivers first Sona‚ MDC Alliance legislators walk out Africa
  3. No bail for suspended Uber driver arrested for OR Tambo airport brawl South Africa
  4. SAP's 7 commandments for ethical AI Sci-Tech
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Meet Pascal Simba - Roodepoort’s favourite Parkrun cheerleader
‘I have never plotted against Ramaphosa’ - Ace Magashule denies plot allegations
X