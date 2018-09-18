IN PICS | High time for dagga smokers as court legalises private use of marijuana
18 September 2018 - 13:37
There were scenes of jubilation as the Constitutional Court on Tuesday decriminalised adults smoking dagga at home and growing enough marijuana for personal consumption.
The Constitutional Court, in Johannesburg, confirmed the 2017 Western Cape high court judgment by Judge Dennis Davis that found a ban on the use of dagga at home was against the constitutional right to privacy.
Smoking dagga in public and dealing is still illegal.
