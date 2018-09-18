A Pretoria High Court judge has been accused of delaying the delivery of judgments‚ in some cases for more than two years.

Judge Moses Mavundla on Tuesday faced up to a Judicial Conduct Tribunal looking at complaints over delays in delivering reserved judgments.

The tribunal – headed by Justice Bess Nkabinde and with Judge Pule Tlaletsi and Advocate Nazeer Cassim as members – has a mandate to investigate and report on complaints relating to reserved judgments by some judges of the Gauteng Division of the High Court.

The tribunal resumed on Tuesday with a hearing against Mavundla. The session was meant to be open to the public‚ however‚ it was held behind closed doors.

Tribunal spokesperson Sello Chiloane said Mavundla had failed to deliver his reserved judgments within 12 months.