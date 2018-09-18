Family and friends seated in the front row of the public gallery sobbed on Tuesday as former Uber driver Tebogo Makhalemele was denied bail by the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court.

Makhalemele‚ 30‚ appeared calm as magistrate Motlalepula Mogotsi explained why he would stay in custody.

The case returns to court in six weeks’ time.

Makhalemele stands accused of murdering 71-year-old Zalman Orlianski‚ who was buried on Tuesday morning. He died in hospital on Sunday after succumbing to injuries sustained on September 9 during their altercation at OR Tambo International Airport.

Delivering her judgment‚ that went through submissions made by the defence and state on Monday‚ the magistrate said Makhalemele had failed to submit compelling reasons why he should be released on bail.

"As a law-abiding citizen‚ you should have allowed the deceased to use the parking. In fact‚ you should have gotten out of your car and assisted him to park on the parking spot that you both had targeted‚" Mogotsi said.