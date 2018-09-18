Police minister visits slain UniZulu student's blood splattered room

Dried blood splattered on a wall and bloodied footprints in a small University of Zululand room painted a grim picture of first-year student Sazi Ngubo's last moments on Sunday.

Police minister Bheki Cele inspected the small dishevelled room Ngubo had been sharing with his alleged killer since January‚ standing next to the blood-soaked bed he once slept on.

Moments after the fatal stabbing‚ fellow students turned on his alleged killer‚ dragging him out of the room before stoning and beating him. Security guards finally saved the man from certain death.