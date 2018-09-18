President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday hailed the appointment of Zingiswa Losi as Cosatu’s first woman president‚ saying it was a victory for women.

“Ms Losi’s election as president of Cosatu affirms women - and black women in particular - as political activists and social reformers‚ leaders in their own right and agents of their own liberation.

"[She] is part of a growing corps of leadership in our country who are emulating the examples set by a succession of notable women who have led our society in various capacities. This election is an important step forward and a powerful symbol in the year in which we are celebrating the centenary of Mama Albertina Sisulu‚" Ramaphosa said in a statement.

He added: “I am confident that in this eminent role‚ Ms Losi will serve the interests of workers with the passion and dedication she has displayed throughout her career as an activist and political leader.

"In this role she is certain to make an important contribution to our national effort to grow the economy and create jobs.”

Losi was elected unopposed. She replaces Sdumo Dlamini‚ who decided not to stand for re-election.

The federation's general secretary‚ Bheki Ntshalintshali‚ and his deputy‚ Solly Phetoe‚ was also elected unopposed.