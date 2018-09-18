South Africa

WATCH | Is that a python in your boot‚ sir?

18 September 2018 - 11:00 By Timeslive
A crowd gathers in East London as an endangered red tail boa constrictor python is taken out of the car after the occupants of the car were arrested.
Image: Go!&Express via Facebook

Police pulled over a black Golf GTI snaking its way through East London and discovered a nearly two-metre-long python in the boot.

East London police spokesperson Warrant Officer Hazel Mqala said police had received a tip-off about the car with an endangered snake species inside on Monday.

The wanted vehicle was spotted by a vigilant off-duty K9 Unit policeman‚ Warrant Officer Pieter Swanepoel‚ who followed it in his personal vehicle‚ the Daily Dispatch reported on Tuesday.

When the Golf was pulled over‚ a rare red tail boa constrictor python was found inside a kit bag‚ next to a large sub-woofer in the boot. The two occupants of the vehicle were promptly arrested.

Anesibindi lamadoda angapandle ncamile abanjwe nalengadla ngadla apa East London

Posted by Scelo Sanda on Monday, September 17, 2018

"According to the National Environmental Management: Biodiversity Act. 10 of 2004 a person may not carry out a restricted quantity involving a specimen of a listed invasive species without a permit‚" said Mqala.

There was a commotion in the street as the reptile was taken out of the bag. Crowds of people gathered around the crime scene to get a look.

Community newspaper GO! & Express shared some of the action on video‚ as posted by Scelo Sanda on Facebook.

