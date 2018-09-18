Police pulled over a black Golf GTI snaking its way through East London and discovered a nearly two-metre-long python in the boot.

East London police spokesperson Warrant Officer Hazel Mqala said police had received a tip-off about the car with an endangered snake species inside on Monday.

The wanted vehicle was spotted by a vigilant off-duty K9 Unit policeman‚ Warrant Officer Pieter Swanepoel‚ who followed it in his personal vehicle‚ the Daily Dispatch reported on Tuesday.

When the Golf was pulled over‚ a rare red tail boa constrictor python was found inside a kit bag‚ next to a large sub-woofer in the boot. The two occupants of the vehicle were promptly arrested.