South Africa

WATCH | Mpumalanga pupil assaults bus driver while vehicle is moving

18 September 2018 - 17:51 By Naledi Shange

Another shocking incident involving a school pupil has surfaced – this time involving the on-road assault of a bus driver.

Footage of the incident has gone viral‚ and was shared on social media by education department spokesman Elijah Mhlanga on Tuesday. The video shows a Mpumalanga learner throwing punches at a bus driver while the vehicle - which is filled with schoolchildren - is in motion.

The video starts off with the learner‚ clad in school uniform‚ pointing at the bus driver in a confrontational manner. Other learners are heard heckling the driver‚ saying he should stop the bus.

The driver‚ seemingly an elderly man‚ reaches his hand out to the learner in a bid to stop him as he comes in close. The youngster then slaps the man.

He manages to stop the bus as the learner gets on top of him‚ pinning him down to his seat‚ while he punches him numerous times on his chest and upper body. Other learners are heard screaming as the man is beaten.

From the 29-second-long footage‚ it is not clear how the altercation ended.

Mhlanga posted the video on his Twitter page and said the learner had endangered the lives of all the other pupils on the bus.

"Nobody seems aware of the catastrophe that may occur. The violence is shocking‚" Mhlanga said.

He said the learner was a 19-year-old pupil from Hoerskool Oosterland.

"The Mpumalanga education department has condemned the behaviour of the learner‚" Mhlanga said‚ adding that an investigation would determine what action would be taken against the learner.

The Mpumalanga education department said: "This is a societal issue. We need all hands on deck‚ the ship is sinking. Parents can be more involved‚ visible and active in their children's education and recreation. It can't be just teachers only. We need long term inclusive and proactive methods to bolster what is in place."

READ MORE:

Pupil stabbed teacher for 'denying him food'

A boy who allegedly stabbed his teacher to death was unhappy because the man had refused him a second plate of food a few days earlier.
News
4 hours ago

Eldorado Park Secondary pupil in court for pointing gun at teacher

A 15-year-old pupil who allegedly pulled a gun on a teacher at Eldorado Park Secondary School made a brief appearance in the Protea Children's Court ...
News
4 days ago

Fight over missing cellphone leads to pupil's death

An 18-year-old Eastern Cape pupil has been stabbed to death in class‚ allegedly by a fellow pupil.
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Police minister visits slain UniZulu student's blood splattered room South Africa
  2. WATCH | Mpumalanga pupil assaults bus driver while vehicle is moving South Africa
  3. Mnangagwa rules out early return to Zim dollar Africa
  4. 'Hardline takeover' blamed for latest Boko Haram violence Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Meet Pascal Simba - Roodepoort’s favourite Parkrun cheerleader
‘I have never plotted against Ramaphosa’ - Ace Magashule denies plot allegations
X