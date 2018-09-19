A 35-year-old KwaZulu-Natal woman has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a newborn baby girl from her 18-year-old mother.

The latest incident has prompted police to appeal to parents to take extra precaution when dealing with strangers.

Police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said the teenage mother had boarded a taxi near the Hlabisa Hospital‚ in northern KwaZulu-Natal‚ on Friday after giving birth.

“It is alleged that a women in her thirties‚ who was sitting behind the mother‚ requested to carry the one-day-old baby girl. The mother agreed as she appeared to be sympathetic‚” said Zwane.

When they arrived at the Mtubatuba taxi rank‚ the older woman asked the mother to buy airtime for her from a nearby shop and promised to wait for her.