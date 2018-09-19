South Africa

Court date set for UniZulu student accused of stabbing roommate

19 September 2018 - 14:30 By Lwandile Bhengu
The University of Zululand room where the stabbing of first-year student Sazi Ngubo allegedly took place
Image: Thuli Zulu

A University of Zululand student accused of killing his roommate is expected to appear at the Mtunzini Magistrate's Court on September 25.

Sibonakaliso Mbatha‚ 25‚ is accused of stabbing his roommate‚ first-year education student‚ Sazi Ngubo‚ to death following an argument at their residence room on the main campus on Sunday.

The two had been roommates since January. Footage of Mbatha being severely beaten by a mob of students while trying to escape has gone viral.

Security guards eventually surrounded the student and he was admitted to hospital with serious injuries.

KwaZulu-Natal SAPS spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said: “He appeared in court (in absentia) yesterday at the Mtunzini Magistrate’s Court and the matter was remanded to September 25 for a formal bail application."

She said Mbatha was in a stable condition under police guard. 

