South Africa

Dodgy recruiters nabbed in Joburg

19 September 2018 - 15:57 By Nonkululeko Njilo
Image: Wikimedia Commons

The City of Johannesburg’s Group Forensic and Investigation Service (GFIS) arrested 14 suspects for operating a spurious recruitment agency on Wednesday.

The group were‚ according to mayor Herman Mashaba‚ running a scam that involved job-seekers paying R650 to secure employment as firefighters in the city’s emergency services. The syndicate was seemingly operating from Commissioner Street in the Johannesburg CBD.

“The suspects were arrested in a sting operation conducted by GFIS in collaboration with members of the hawks and Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD)‚” said Mashaba.

The city has urged victims of the bogus scheme to come forward to assist in making more arrests.

“Investigations are ongoing and more suspects are expected to be arrested. I would like to call on anyone who has fallen victim to this sort of criminal activity to come forward with any information to assist with more arrests‚” said Mashaba.

He described the arrests as a milestone in bringing the rule of law back to communities.

“Operation Buya Mthetho remains committed to ensuring that criminals are left with no safe havens that are to the detriment of our people.”

All 14 suspects are expected to appear in court on Thursday.

