Extreme weather hits SA - While Joburg burns, Cape Town is in the freezer
19 September 2018 - 16:02
Summer might be here for Johannesburg which has temperatures in the thirties and upper twenties over the next five days, but winter lingers on in Cape Town which has a maximum of 12 today and only gets up to a maximum of 20 degrees on Sunday.
The temperatures on Accuweather.com, show a massive disparity between the two cities, so travellers between Joburg and Cape Town be warned - you need to pack for the opposite season.
Here's your five-day weather forecast for Johannesburg, Pretoria, Durban, Cape Town and Port Elizabeth:
