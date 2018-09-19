South Africa

Extreme weather hits SA - While Joburg burns, Cape Town is in the freezer

19 September 2018 - 16:02 By Staff Writer
Summer might be here for Johannesburg which has temperatures in the thirties and upper twenties over the next five days, but winter lingers on in Cape Town which has a maximum of 12 today and only gets up to a maximum of 20 degrees on Sunday.

The temperatures on Accuweather.com, show a massive disparity between the two cities, so travellers between Joburg and Cape Town be warned - you need to pack for the opposite season.

Here's your five-day weather forecast for Johannesburg, Pretoria, Durban, Cape Town and Port Elizabeth:

South African weather by largest cities daily with 5-day forecast.

