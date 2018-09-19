South Africa

Funeral parlour hit in armed robbery

19 September 2018 - 12:25 By Lwandile Bhengu
Two armed men robbed Umlazi funeral parlour.
Image: 123RF/funlovingvolvo

Two armed men held up cash-in-transit security officers at an Umlazi funeral parlour on Wednesday.

A shaken Thandeka Ngcobo‚ an employee at Doves‚ said two armed men forced their way into the store at the Umlazi mall when she opened the door for the guards on Wednesday morning.

“They came in‚ held a gun to the guy's head and demanded that he give them the money. I was so scared‚” said an emotional Ngcobo.

The men got away with an undisclosed amount of money. Ngcobo said that no one was hurt and police were yet to arrive on the scene. SAPS spokesman Brigadier Vish Naidoo said he was unaware of the incident. 

