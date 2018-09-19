South Africa

‘God had a reason for taking the children’ - memorial for children burnt to death in Alexandra fire

19 September 2018 - 16:22 By Naledi Shange
The children have been named as Amukelani Ngubeni‚ 2‚ Sandile Ngubeni‚ 4‚ Nhlanhla Ngubeni‚ 7 and Mbali Fihlani‚ 5.
The children have been named as Amukelani Ngubeni‚ 2‚ Sandile Ngubeni‚ 4‚ Nhlanhla Ngubeni‚ 7 and Mbali Fihlani‚ 5.
Image: Via Twitter/@Naledi_Mailula

The principal of Emfundisweni Primary School in Alexandra‚ Johannesburg‚ says blame should not be cast on the two mothers who tragically lost their four children in a fire at the weekend.

Bongiwe Ngubeni and Nelisiwe Fihlani allegedly went out drinking‚ leaving their children locked indoors at home with a 14-year-old relative.

"I don't blame Bongiwe or hate her because we don't know what led to them leaving these children‚" said Thembakazi Giyama.

She was speaking at the memorial service of the four children‚ held at a packed to capacity Thusong Youth Centre on Wednesday. Bongiwe lost three children - Amukelani Ngubeni‚ 2‚ Sandile Ngubeni‚ 4 and seven-year-old Nhlanhla Ngubeni. Nelisiwe's five-year-old daughter‚ Mbali‚ also died in the fire.

The department of social development said the children‚ who were locked indoors‚ were trapped in a burning room with a single window that was too far for them to reach. Only their teen relative survived the inferno.

Tears flow at memorial service for four children killed in Alexandra shack fire

Pictures of the four children who died when their Alexandra home caught fire at the weekend were plastered on the walls of the Thusong Youth Centre ...
News
2 hours ago

Giyama said she was saddened by the tragedy‚ adding that she had just given a job to Bongiwe as a food handler and she had just received her first salary. Not referencing Bongiwe‚ Giyama said parents dumping their children was a rife occurrence.

"Parents do not care for their young children. You would find beautiful young moms‚ with fancy hairstyles‚ looking good but coming to the school to ask for shoes or jerseys for their children. The cars that they would also be driving would be fancy‚" said Giyama."

"At times you find fathers who are left with the children while the mothers have left with the SASSA card‚" she added.

Giyama hit out at social development minister Nandi Mayathula-Khoza who‚ after hearing of the tragedy‚ called on parents who were unable to care for their children to bring them to her department.

She said if anything‚ help should start at schools where children arrived without wearing underwear. "You would notice this when they play outside and they are jumping."

Giyama said God had a reason for taking the children.

READ MORE:

Teen who escaped fatal blaze in Alexandra to receive counselling

A 14-year-old boy‚ whose sibling and three cousins died in a devastating fire in Alexandra at the weekend‚ has been left traumatised‚ the Gauteng ...
News
1 day ago

Alex mothers kept behind bars need special permission to attend funerals of their children who died in blaze

The Alexandra Magistrate's Court was packed to the rafters on Tuesday when members of the community turned out in big numbers to catch a glimpse of ...
News
1 day ago

Two mothers arrested after four kids die in Alex blaze

Two women‚ believed to be the mothers of four children who died in a fire in Alexandra township in Johannesburg over the weekend‚ have been arrested.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Iraq court condemns to death 'deputy of IS leader' World
  2. Police launch investigation into k-word rant against Ramaphosa South Africa
  3. Italy expels SA man who flew drone near Vatican World
  4. Mnangagwa swears in commission of inquiry into post-election violence Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Meet Pascal Simba - Roodepoort’s favourite Parkrun cheerleader
‘I have never plotted against Ramaphosa’ - Ace Magashule denies plot allegations
X