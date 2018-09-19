The principal of Emfundisweni Primary School in Alexandra‚ Johannesburg‚ says blame should not be cast on the two mothers who tragically lost their four children in a fire at the weekend.

Bongiwe Ngubeni and Nelisiwe Fihlani allegedly went out drinking‚ leaving their children locked indoors at home with a 14-year-old relative.

"I don't blame Bongiwe or hate her because we don't know what led to them leaving these children‚" said Thembakazi Giyama.

She was speaking at the memorial service of the four children‚ held at a packed to capacity Thusong Youth Centre on Wednesday. Bongiwe lost three children - Amukelani Ngubeni‚ 2‚ Sandile Ngubeni‚ 4 and seven-year-old Nhlanhla Ngubeni. Nelisiwe's five-year-old daughter‚ Mbali‚ also died in the fire.

The department of social development said the children‚ who were locked indoors‚ were trapped in a burning room with a single window that was too far for them to reach. Only their teen relative survived the inferno.