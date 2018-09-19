South Africa

I was locked in a Kings Park loo with a knife-wielding maniac

19 September 2018 - 07:00 By Jeff Wicks
Dominique Heuer who was stabbed in the toilets of the stadium during the Sharks game on September 7.
Image: Thuli Dlamini

In an exclusive interview, the victim of the rugby stadium attack recounts her terrifying ordeal that left her with scars on her arm, shoulder and buttocks.

These are an indelible reminder of the moments she spent in a bathroom cubicle with the man who tried to kill her.

“He was trying to keep me quiet and it looked like he boiled over and he started stabbing me,” she says.

