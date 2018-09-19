'I would have said no to dagga smoking': Bheki Cele

While the debate rages over people being allowed to grow and smoke dagga in private‚ that would not have been the case if police minister Bheki Cele had his way.

“If the judge had asked me‚ I would have said no dagga smoking‚” Cele told students at the University of Zululand on Tuesday.

He visited the crime scene where first-year student Sazi Ngubo was stabbed to death during an argument on the campus in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday. Moments after the fatal stabbing‚ fellow students beat and severely injured his alleged killer in an act of mob justice.