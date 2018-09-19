Six members of a syndicate implicated in "massive trafficking of poached rhino horns" from wildlife reserves‚ destined for sale in Asia via Gauteng middlemen‚ have been arrested.

Two policemen and a former policeman were caught alongside two alleged syndicate leaders and a right-hand man trapped on Tuesday by a high-level team tracking the criminal supply chain of poached rhinos within the Kruger National Park‚ KwaZulu-Natal‚ Gauteng and other private or state-owned reserves.

They were arrested in a number of areas in Mpumalanga.

"The syndicate members allegedly ran poaching groups with the support of corrupt police officials as well as authorities from the private game farms‚" said Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi.

During the raids‚ police confiscated luxury vehicles and motorbikes‚ trucks‚ an undisclosed amount of money‚ animal skins‚ suspected stolen items‚ including trailers‚ generators and various electronic equipment‚ as well as properties.