The majority of armed robberies and burglaries are the result of inside jobs.

This is according to Gauteng community safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane‚ who said on Tuesday that most of these crimes reported in the last financial year had an element of insider knowledge.

Speaking in Johannesburg on the prevalence of retail crime‚ Nkosi-Malobane said workers dealing with cash needed to be profiled.

“[In] 60% of criminal activities that happened‚ either the information is from the workers or they are the ones that committed that particular crime‚” she said.

Anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee agreed with Nkosi-Malobane that organised crimes were at the heart of these business robberies. He called for the release of crime statistics on a regular basis.

“These crime stats come out far too late for me‚” he said‚ referring to the latest figures released by the police ministry last week.

The statistics revealed that businesses were hit by at least 55 armed robberies and 195 burglaries each day across the country.