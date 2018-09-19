Former mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane directly appealed to Nedbank’s CEO‚ Michael Brown‚ to “step in and save jobs” by reopening closed Gupta company accounts - stressing that Gupta family members had stepped down from these companies.

Brown said Zwane appeared to know that Nedbank was not the Gupta family’s “main transactional banker” and went on to “suggest that would Nedbank consider stepping in to save jobs and provide an amicable solution‚ given that the relevant family… had resigned from those companies”.

“I found it (the request) particularly strange… I reminded Mr Zwane that we were not here to discuss particular client matters. Our decision for closing the accounts was based on the reputational and business risk associated with those accounts and that reputational and business risk would not have materially changed at all as a consequence of resignation of directors‚” Brown told the Zondo Commission of Inquiry on Wednesday morning.