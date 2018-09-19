Senior Nedbank officials had two meetings with ANC leaders – one to discuss the closure of Gupta-linked bank accounts‚ and another to deal with the “national discourse on nationalisation of mines”.

Nedbank CEO Mike Brown is the last banking executive from the country’s four major banks‚ Standard Bank‚ Absa and FNB‚ who on Tuesday detailed how he was called to the ANC’s Luthuli House national headquarters to explain its decision to close the Gupta accounts in 2016.

Testifying on Wednesday at the state capture inquiry sitting in Parktown‚ Johannesburg‚ Brown said in 2016‚ the bank noticed escalating negative media reports on the Guptas.

Among these was the statement made by former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas that a Gupta brother had offered him a job to replace then finance minister Nhlanhla Nene.

Brown‚ who has been at the helm of Nedbank since 2010‚ said the allegations against the Guptas continued to raise business and reputation risks for the bank.