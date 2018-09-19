The taxi industry’s planned strike has started with the shutting down of several of the province's roads on Wednesday morning‚ according to the transport department.

The spokesperson for the provincial department of transport‚ Unathi Binqose‚ told DispatchLIVE that the taxi drivers started closing the roads as early as 4am.

Roads that have been confirmed closed due to protests include the R346 in Stutterheim towards King William's Town‚ N6 road between Stutterheim towards East London and other local access roads in Stutterheim.

Uitenhage's Rocklands Road and Uitenhage's Melbrooks road to Nobuhle township were also closed.

Roads were blockaded with burning tyres in Phakamisa near King William's Town and the N6 near Stutterheim.

"These are the roads already confirmed closed. Our officers are on the ground monitoring the situation‚" said Binqose.