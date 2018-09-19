Taxi strike disrupts social grant payments in Eastern Cape

Social grant payments were disrupted in parts of the Eastern Cape on Wednesday as taxi associations went on strike‚ blocking roads and pulling passengers out of vehicles.

The taxi associations accuse Transport MEC Weziwe Tikana of failing to address what they say are long-standing grievances.

Several cars were reportedly damaged and one person injured when a vehicle was stoned in Kwazakele.

Eastern Cape South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) spokesperson Luzuko Qina said the strike had affected cash payments of social grants in the former Transkei area. Police had advised SASSA to postpone payments because of the risk of transporting cash during the strike.

“If the strike is not finished by tomorrow‚ then it will have serious consequences on our payment system. We plead with recipients to be patient because the situation is beyond our control‚” said Qina.