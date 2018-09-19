Pictures of the four children who died when their Alexandra home caught fire at the weekend were plastered on the walls of the Thusong Youth Centre in Alexandra on Wednesday ahead of a memorial service for them.

The children have been named as Amukelani Ngubeni‚ 2‚ Sandile Ngubeni‚ 4‚ Nhlanhla Ngubeni‚ 7 and Mbali Fihlani‚ 5.

The centre was packed to capacity with locals‚ children from the Emfundisweni Primary School in their school uniforms as well as toddlers from the Ntokozweni Day Care Centre where the children attended school.

As proceedings got under way‚ two children from the primary school wept silently‚ wiping their eyes as a gospel tune was belted out by the mourners.

Tears streamed down their faces as the teachers took to the stage to sing a hymn in honour of their late pupils.

One by one‚ the distraught children were taken out of the hall.