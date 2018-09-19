South Africa

Teenager caught speeding at average 168kmh

19 September 2018 - 08:48 By Timeslive
The teen allegedly took his parent's car without permission.
Image: GTP Gauteng Traffic Police via Twitter

A 16-year-old boy who allegedly took his parents' car without permission now faces court time.

The Gauteng Traffic Police High Speed Unit spotted the teenage driver in a VW Golf GTI on Tuesday afernoon. He was alleged to be travelling at an average speed of 168km/h on the R55.

He was arrested after crashing into a concrete barrier.

A case of reckless driving has been opened at the Erasmia police station. 

