WATCH | Top 8 #dagga memes we found after it was legalised

Here are the top priceless reactions that emerged from the internet:

19 September 2018 - 09:58 By times live

The Constitutional Court found that the ban on the private use and cultivation of dagga was unconstitutional.

The unanimous judgment decriminalises adults smoking dagga at home and growing enough marijuana for personal consumption. But the highest court in the land said clearly marijuana was not allowed to be smoked publicly. Dealing is still illegal.

There were scenes of jubilation in court on Tuesday as the judgment was handed down. The internet showed its joy in memes. Most are hilarious, and here are some of the gems. 

The highest court has spoken: You are allowed to smoke - and grow - dagga at home

1 day ago

Coca-Cola is looking at dagga-infused drinks

Coca-Cola said Monday it is studying the use of a key ingredient in marijuana in "wellness beverages," as a growing number of mainstream companies ...
1 day ago

Light it up! Mzansi reacts to dagga being legal at home

People across the country have flooded Twitter with comments about dagga being legal to smoke at home.
23 hours ago

