South Africa

WATCH LIVE | State Capture Inquiry: Banks to testify on why they cut Gupta ties

19 September 2018 - 10:12 By TimesLIVE

Nedbank’s Mike Brown will give evidence on their closure of Gupta-related bank accounts.

Absa’s former chief compliance officer‚ Yasmin Masithela‚ revealed that the bank had also refused to meet with Zwane’s inter-ministerial committee. 


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

Nedbank’s Mike Brown is giving evidence on the bank's closure of Gupta-related bank accounts at the state capture inquiry.

On Tuesday, former FirstRand group chief executive Johan Burger alleged that the ANC's Enoch Godongwana had called him to a meeting with party secretary-general Gwede Mantashe.

He also received a meeting invitation from Mosebenzi Zwane’s inter-ministerial committee. Burger said both meetings were declined by the bank. 

The meetings were called to discuss the closure of Gupta family bank accounts.

On Monday, senior Standard Bank official Ian Sinton testified that CEO Sim Tshabalala was called to Luthuli House to explain to the ANC why it had closed Gupta accounts.

