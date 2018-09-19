On Tuesday‚ Zingiswa Losi became the first woman president of trade union federation Cosatu after she was nominated for the post unopposed.

Losi replaces Sdumo Dlamini‚ who has held the position for over 10 years. Dlamini had taken over from Willie Madisha‚ who now serves as Congress of the People deputy president.

Losi’s election comes after she was backed by the biggest Cosatu affiliate‚ the National Education‚ Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) which had withdrawn its support of Dlamini earlier this year. Dlamini is a Nehawu member.

The Port Elizabeth-born Losi had been serving as Cosatu’s second deputy president since 2015‚ when she was elected to the position following serious divisions in the federation. Those divisions saw the sacking of then popular general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi and the expulsion of her union‚ the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa).

Losi joined Numsa and later became a shop steward when she worked for car manufacturer Ford in Port Elizabeth in the early 2000s.