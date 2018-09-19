On Wednesday morning hundreds of residents of Zandspruit informal settlement in the west of Johannesburg marched to Honeydew Police Station in Roodepoort to demand better policing in their community.

The memorandum said the community was concerned about the number of pending cases‚ the lack of police visibility‚ police corruption‚ dysfunctional community policing forums and the lack of trust between the community and the police.

The community demanded that the satellite police station be reinstated‚ police visibility be improved‚ police response be faster‚ taverns and shebeens be forced to close after hours and the community be taught about their role in the community policing forums.

The memo also said Member of Executive Council (MEC) for Community Safety Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane must establish a task team to look into pending cases and poor service from Honeydew Police Station.

“We‚ the women‚ children and community at large‚ day by day are living in serious fear of being victims of crime. Perpetrators are roaming free in our streets even though community residents alerted the officials‚” read the memorandum.