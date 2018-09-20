South Africa

Another cop arrested as Hawks crack down on rhino horns

20 September 2018 - 12:37 By Timeslive
The female suspect was from the Acornhoek Stock Theft Unit.
The female suspect was from the Acornhoek Stock Theft Unit.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

A 33-year-old police constable was arrested on Thursday morning by a Hawks team leading an investigation into a rhino horn syndicate.

Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said the female suspect was from the Acornhoek Stock Theft Unit. She will appear in court in Hazyview soon.

Six other suspects were arrested in Mpumalanga on Tuesday. Four are either former or current police officials‚ including from Skukuza and White River.

Mulaudzi said they will reappear at the White River Magistrate's Court on September 27 after being charged with theft‚ conspiracy to commit a crime‚ illegal buying and selling of rhino horns‚ corruption and money laundering during a brief court appearance on Wednesday.

At the time of their arrests‚ Mulaudzi said officers found and seized luxury vehicles and motorbikes‚ trucks‚ cash‚ animal skins‚ properties and allegedly stolen items estimated to be worth millions of rands.

The “significant breakthrough” follows an investigation into the criminal supply chain of poached rhinos within the Kruger National Park‚ KwaZulu-Natal‚ Gauteng and other private or state-owned reserves‚ said Mulaudzi.

"The syndicate members allegedly ran poaching groups with the support of corrupt police officials and other officials from the protected areas‚" he explained.

The operation continues.

READ MORE:

Luxury cars‚ covert operations and cruelty - Rhino poaching trade bust wide open

Six members of a syndicate implicated in "massive trafficking of poached rhino horns" from wildlife reserves‚ destined for sale in Asia via Gauteng ...
News
1 day ago

Anger as rhino trade kingpin released from SA jail

Conservationists expressed shock on Monday after a Thai kingpin of the illegal rhino horn trade was released from jail in Pretoria after serving just ...
News
2 days ago

Anti-poaching breakthrough leads to 27 arrests

A suspected rhino and lion poaching operation has been dismantled with the arrest of 27 people in operations carried out in Hluhluwe‚ Acornhoek and ...
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Man charged after Spanish golfer found dead on Iowa golf course World
  2. Hunt on for lions on the loose in KZN town South Africa
  3. Trump told Spain to build a wall across Sahara desert to stem migrants World
  4. Dodgy churches put money in sacks, then zip across the border: Pastor Ray ... South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Meet Pascal Simba - Roodepoort’s favourite Parkrun cheerleader
‘I have never plotted against Ramaphosa’ - Ace Magashule denies plot allegations
X