Baby Jamie - mom found guilty of murder

The mother of three-year-old Chatsworth girl Baby Jamie has been found guilty of the toddler's 2014 murder.

In November 2014 the 31-year-old woman and her mother - Baby Jamie's granny - were arrested for the gruesome assault and torture of the little girl in their Chatsworth home‚ leading to her death.

In addition to the murder charge, they faced child abuse, assault and sexual assault charges relating to the girl's two older siblings, identified as A and D and who are nine and 12.

The children were not identified to protect their identities.

The case took an unexpected turn when the 51-year old grandmother died at the Westville Prison in April.