Back to jail for alleged k-word racist Kessie Nair for now

Kessie Nair, the former Durban councillor and ex-convict who posted a video of himself calling President Cyril Ramaphosa the k-word, does not want to be in isolation at Westville Prison pending his bail application next week.

When Nair's attorney, Chris Gounden, began to ask the the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Thursday to remand his client in isolation for his own safety, the 60-year-old objected.

Nair told Gounden that he wanted to be in the cells.

"He wants to be with the general prison population," Gounden told the court after taking instructions from Nair.

Nair - who served six years in prison for corruption and claims to have once been a member of the notorious 26s prison gang - has been charged with seven counts of crimen injuria and two counts of incitement for his widely circulated racist rant on video and in social media posts.

In the video he calls for Ramaphosa to be charged for “defrauding this nation‚ for oppressing this nation‚ for high treason‚ for being the source [of] all crime and violence and poor healthcare and poverty in this so-called true democracy”.