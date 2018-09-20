Clan names on Castle cans are cool‚ says advertising watchdog

The new Castle Milk Stout cans with African clan names on the front are “disrespectful and distasteful” because the alcohol should not be used to call on the names of the ancestors.

That was the gist of an argument by Yoliswa Matu in a complaint about the 500ml cans to the Advertising Standards Authority.

Matu said clan names should not be used to market alcohol because such names are used to call on ancestors.

It was a view that the ASA did not agree with.

“The Complainant [Matu] argued that this is equivalent of putting the names of the prophets on an alcohol can and using it as a marketing gimmick‚” the ASA said.

Castle said the clan names formed part of their “Isithakazelo” campaign‚ which is part of the brand’s “Get It Back” campaign. The campaign encourages Africans to savour the richness of their heritage.